Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

