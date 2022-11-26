TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Insider Transactions at TransAct Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,658.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475 in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.