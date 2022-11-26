Tigress Financial Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $177.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Tigress Financial from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.07.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,300.2% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 144,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

