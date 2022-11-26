Threshold (T) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $180.96 million and $12.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,619.77 or 0.99994209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00239350 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01713935 USD and is down -12.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $18,881,492.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

