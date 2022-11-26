The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

