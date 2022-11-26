The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

