The Debt Box Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.89 or 0.00071524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $3.64 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

