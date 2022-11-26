Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.07. 1,586,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

