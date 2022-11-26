Tellor Price Tops $12.13 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $12.13 or 0.00073447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $27.51 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.20 or 0.08278125 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00491798 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29917183 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
