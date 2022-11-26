Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

