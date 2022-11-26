Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 3,371,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,626. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

