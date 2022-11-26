Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Set at C$3.30 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.55.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.12 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.59.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

