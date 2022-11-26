Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Target by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Target by 116.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.3% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

