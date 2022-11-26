Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and $2.13 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,856,175,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,414,349,548 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

