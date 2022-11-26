SVB Leerink Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $74.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 2.0 %

ARVN stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.