Suku Price Reaches $0.0529 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $9.43 million and $522,541.30 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suku has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

