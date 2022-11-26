Substratum Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $246,101.71 and $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,519.57 or 1.00009670 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040251 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239954 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072566 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

