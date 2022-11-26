Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE LLY opened at $365.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

