Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 0.3%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €88.40 ($90.20) and last traded at €87.90 ($89.69). 10,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.60 ($89.39).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

