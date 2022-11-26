StockNews.com Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Hold

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WTRG. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.