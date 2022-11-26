StockNews.com Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

CG opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

