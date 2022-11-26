StockNews.com Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SUPN opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
