StockNews.com Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

