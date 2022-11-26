StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.