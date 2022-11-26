StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

