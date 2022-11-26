Stifel Nicolaus Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 104.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,512,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.