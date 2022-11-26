Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $78.94 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $78.94 million and $2.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,509.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010396 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00239847 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280068 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,740,997.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

