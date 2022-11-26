SSE (LON:SSE) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,050 ($24.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,825 ($21.58).

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($22.80).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Down 0.4 %

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,725 ($20.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,585.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,697.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89).

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.