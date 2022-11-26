Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NYSE SR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. 99,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

