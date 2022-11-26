Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLVYY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($123.47) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($127.55) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solvay from €98.00 ($100.00) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($110.20) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Solvay Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

