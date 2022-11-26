SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Critical Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SiTime and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arteris 0 1 2 0 2.67

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 174.67%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than SiTime.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 9.70 $32.28 million $2.00 49.50 Arteris $37.86 million 4.74 -$23.38 million ($0.90) -5.97

This table compares SiTime and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 14.95% 6.71% 6.27% Arteris -55.25% -58.91% -23.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiTime beats Arteris on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

