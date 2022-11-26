Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

