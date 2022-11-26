Seeyond Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

