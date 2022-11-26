Seeyond Purchases 3,564 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Hologic by 45.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

