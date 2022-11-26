Seeyond Purchases 2,788 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CTRA opened at $27.61 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

