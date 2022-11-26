Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

