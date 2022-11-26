Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Sasol has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Sasol’s payout ratio is 16.91%.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
