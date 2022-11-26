Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Sasol has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Sasol’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sasol by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sasol by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 8.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.