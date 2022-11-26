Saitama Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.54 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $42.54 million and approximately $919,903.65 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00092503 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $763,963.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

