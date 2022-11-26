Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 2.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $93,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 5,200,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,011,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

