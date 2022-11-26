Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Acquires $3,375,592.26 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE RYAN traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,306. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
