Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Acquires $3,375,592.26 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,306. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

