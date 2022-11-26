Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$4.75 Price Target for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.60. The company has a market cap of C$370.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.30.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,538,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,883,462. Insiders bought 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575 in the last quarter.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

