Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.