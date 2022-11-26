Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $54.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

