Rotala (LON:ROL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.40). Approximately 11,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 30,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.54. The firm has a market cap of £16.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

