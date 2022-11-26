Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.93 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.34.

Get Root alerts:

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. Root has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $74.34.

Institutional Trading of Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.