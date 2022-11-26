Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $228.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

