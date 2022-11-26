Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

SHW traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.52. The stock had a trading volume of 403,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,096. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

