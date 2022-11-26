Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 79,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,325,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,430 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

