Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,498,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,069,772. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.50 and its 200 day moving average is $292.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.