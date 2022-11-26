Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,542 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.70. 2,796,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

